Boil water advisory issued in DC

DC Water issued a boil water advisory for customers in parts of Northwest and Northeast.

People in the affected area should not drink, cook, brush teeth, wash fruits and vegetables, make ice, or make baby formula with their water without boiling it for one minute first.

Check this map to see if you live in the impacted area.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

DC Water said it received reports of low or no water pressure. The loss of pressure may have led to contamination and bacteria in the water.

DC Water is investigating whether a possible water main break around 31st Street and Aberfoyle Place is to blame for the loss of pressure.

Customers in the impacted area should follow this guidance from DC Water:

Discard any beverages and ice made before Friday, January 19, 2024 at 11 am.

Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.

Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.

Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

DC Water anticipates the earliest the advisory may be lifted is Sunday. Normal water use can resume after two consecutive days of tests show no bacteria.