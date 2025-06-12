Washington DC

Boil water advisory in NW DC after loss of pressure

Loss of pressure affected 5,000 DC Water customers.

By NBC Washington Staff

DC Water issued a boil water advisory for parts of Northwest due to a loss of water pressure.

The loss of pressure affect almost 5,000 customers.

The advisory includes Chevy Chase, Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, AU Park, Spring Valley, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, Van Ness, Glover Park, Wesley Heights and Cathedral Heights, DC Water said.

The advisory is a precaution due to unknown water quality following the loss of pressure. Once service is restored, customers should continue boiling water before drinking.

Customers in the advised neighborhoods should follow these guidelines:

  • Discard any beverages and ice made after 2:27 p.m., on Thursday, June 12, 2025
  • Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.
  • Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.
  • Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.
  • Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Used bottled or boiled water for:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Preparing and cooking food
  • Washing fruits and vegetables
  • Preparing infant formula
  • Making ice
  • Washing dishes by hand
  • Giving water to pets

Home filtered water also needs to be boiled.

DC Water will lift the advisory when tests on consecutive days show no bacteria in the water.

