Boil water advisory in NW DC after loss of pressure

DC Water issued a boil water advisory for parts of Northwest due to a loss of water pressure.

The loss of pressure affect almost 5,000 customers.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The advisory includes Chevy Chase, Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, AU Park, Spring Valley, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, Van Ness, Glover Park, Wesley Heights and Cathedral Heights, DC Water said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The advisory is a precaution due to unknown water quality following the loss of pressure. Once service is restored, customers should continue boiling water before drinking.

Customers in the advised neighborhoods should follow these guidelines:

Discard any beverages and ice made after 2:27 p.m., on Thursday, June 12, 2025

Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.

Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.

Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Used bottled or boiled water for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Preparing and cooking food

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing infant formula

Making ice

Washing dishes by hand

Giving water to pets

Home filtered water also needs to be boiled.

DC Water will lift the advisory when tests on consecutive days show no bacteria in the water.