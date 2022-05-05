Boeing Moving Corporate Headquarters to Arlington, Va. from Chicago, Official Says

Aerospace giant Boeing is planning to move its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, from Chicago, a Virginia state official told NBC4 on Thursday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, has been working on the deal for several months and has a personal relationship with Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun, the official said. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner is also involved in wooing Boeing.

The official declined to comment on what part of Arlington that Boeing's new headquarters would reside and how many jobs would be added to the region. A large incentive package was not involved in the relocation discussions, this official said.

The move was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Boeing already has a large presence in Arlington's Crystal City section with its defense unit moving from St. Louis in 2017 to be closer to government and military decision-makers. Boeing's motivation for the headquarter relocation is driven by a similar desire to have senior executives closer to the nation's capital, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Boeing makes commercial airliners like the 787 Dreamliner and 737 as well as military cargo planes, fighter jets, satellites and rockets. In recent years, the company has been rocked by production woes, regulatory issues and the worldwide grounding of 737 Max jets after two deadly crashes overseas. The 737 Max has since returned to service without issue.

Last year, the company announced it would donate $50 million to Virginia Tech's new $1 billion innovation campus in nearby Alexandria. Calhoun is a Virginia Tech graduate.

Arlington is already home to several aerospace and defense contractors like Boeing. Amazon is building its satellite headquarters complex — nicknamed Amazon HQ2 — in Crystal City as well.

A formal announcement on the move is expected on Wednesday, a person familiar with the event said.