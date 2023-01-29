Body of Rockville Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC

Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Rockville, Maryland, nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday.

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court, Montgomery County police said.

Authorities said a witness told them they saw Chavez-Dominguez leaving her apartment complex with a man on New Year's Eve. They've been searching for her since.

Her body was found around 2 p.m. on Saturday at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park. That investigation created major traffic delays on the ICC as county police and U.S. Park Police worked the scene.

Police have released few details besides saying the case is a murder investigation. It is not yet clear how exactly Chavez-Dominguez died.

Our sister station Telemundo 44 interviewed her cousin earlier this month. He spoke about how difficult it's been for the family to deal with her disappearance. They were offering a $1,000 reward for any information on her whereabouts.

Now, anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

Update (Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:23 p.m. EST): Previous press releases referred to the victim as being a Silver Spring resident. Montgomery County police confirmed that Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez is actually from Rockville.