Body of Morehouse student found in Fairfax County retention pond

Fairfax County Police have confirmed the body recovered Tuesday in a retention pond near Tysons Galleria is 19-year-old Kyle Coleman from Prince William County.

The Morehouse College student went missing after a car crash last Friday night near Tysons Galleria.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers at the crash scene found his unoccupied car that night. The investigation found that it crossed lanes, left the roadway and struck a tree.

On Saturday, police received a missing person's report for Coleman and began searching hospitals, jails and the surrounding area.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Fairfax County's underwater search and recovery team located Coleman’s body submerged in a nearby retention pond surrounded by thick brush.

There are still questions about what caused the crash as friends and family mourn the loss of Coleman.

“He was a smart, intelligent, good looking, funny, young man who did amazing things,” said one attendee at a vigil for Coleman Tuesday evening.

Through reviewing surveillance footage of Coleman leaving the crash scene, detectives were able to confirm that no one else was involved in the crash.