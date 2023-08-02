Maryland

Body found near Prince George's County on-ramp

By Gina Cook

File photo of a Maryland State Police cruiser
NBC Washington

A body was discovered in the grass near a highway on-ramp in Prince George's County, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The body was found along the on-ramp from Woodyard Road to southbound Branch Avenue (Maryland Route 5) in Clinton about 4:30 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

The person hasn't been identified and state police are investigating their death. Authorities didn't say how the person might have died.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandPrince George's County
