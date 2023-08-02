Body found near Prince George's County on-ramp

A body was discovered in the grass near a highway on-ramp in Prince George's County, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The body was found along the on-ramp from Woodyard Road to southbound Branch Avenue (Maryland Route 5) in Clinton about 4:30 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

The person hasn't been identified and state police are investigating their death. Authorities didn't say how the person might have died.

