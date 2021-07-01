Body Found Floating in Baltimore Stream

The body of an unidentified man was found floating in a Baltimore stream on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police received a call from a passenger on a MARC train who reported seeing a body floating in Gwynns Falls in southwest Baltimore, news outlets reported.

Police and the members of the Baltimore City Fire Department responded and found the body in the water off Brunswick Street.

So far, police said it isn’t possible to say how the man ended up in the stream and the cause of his death is unknown. Police also do not know if foul play was involved.