Body Found Believed to Be Teen Missing After Boating Accident

A body found Tuesday is believed to be a Virginia teen who has been missing since a January boating accident in Chincoteague Bay that left one other teen dead and two injured, officials said.

Virginia Marine Police said the body believed to be the missing 17-year-old was recovered around 1 p.m. from the water off Chincoteague, news outlets reported. The medical examiner has not yet positively identified the body.

The teen has been missing since Jan. 22, when a 16-foot Jon boat capsized, sending all four teens aboard into the water.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were rescued near the boat and taken to a hospital. The Coast Guard recovered the body of 18-year-old Cory Alles of Bentonville.