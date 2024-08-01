Body camera video released in deadly Silver Spring police shooting

Nearly two months after police shot and killed a man inside this Silver Spring apartment building, investigators released body camera video after the Silver Spring Justice Coalition and the man’s family criticized the delay.

The video shows what happened after Bishop Jones-Daniel's brother called police just before midnight on May 29 to say his brother was inside their mother’s apartment with a gun.

A press release identified the officer involved as Edward Cochran, a 14-year veteran assigned to the department’s Field Services Bureau.

Jones-Daniel’s family and the Silver Spring Justice Coalition have said the 28-year-old father was suffering a mental health crisis and have questioned the police response.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The video comes from the body cameras of three of the Montgomery County Police officers who responded to the apartment on Hampton Point Drive.

Investigators edited the video and redacted some audio before releasing it.

A man can be seen identifying himself to officers as Jones-Day’s brother, telling them he jumped out of a window to escape.

He confirmed his mother was still inside the apartment. She can be heard on the speaker of the cellphone used by the officer trying to get her out of the apartment.

Officers forced entry into the apartment about two hours later. One officer’s ballistic shield blocks a full view of Jones-Daniel.

The video was released by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.