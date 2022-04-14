Bodies Found in Potomac Near Roosevelt Island on Back-to-Back Days

Two bodies have been discovered in the Potomac River in the area of Theodore Roosevelt Island in Washington, D.C., in just as many days, police say.

A body was found in the water near the Kennedy Center about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, D.C. police said.

On Wednesday, someone spotted a body in the water between Roosevelt Island and the Virginia shoreline, just under the foot bridge pedestrians use to access the island, police said.

Officials said that body was badly decomposed.

Police have not released any further information about the bodies. The medical examiner's office is investigating their causes of death.

