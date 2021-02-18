Bob Dole Diagnosed With Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Dole, 97, said he will begin treatment on Monday

Bob Dole
Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bob Dole, the former senate majority leader and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday,” Dole said in a statement. “While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own."

Dole, 97, is a World War II veteran who served in the Kansas House, as Russell County attorney and in the U.S. House before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1969. He served in the Senate until 1996, both as majority and minority leader.

He was President Gerald Ford’s running mate in 1976 and won the GOP nomination for president in 1996.

He has received the Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

