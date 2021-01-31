Boat Show Lights Up Snowy Night in Frederick

Along Carroll Creek in Frederick, a boat show lit up the night against the backdrop of snow and a wintry mix in a picturesque scene.

The display of boats is called Sailing Through the Winter Solstice, made possible by the local nonprofit Color on the Creek. The fundraiser where people vote for their favorite has been held for years, but winter weather has made it extra special.

“It’s an awesome day, I love snow. We're just enjoying the walk, enjoying the walk with my lovely fiancée,” one man said.

The couple, recently engaged, came out to enjoy the view of the floating light installation, on display through Feb. 12.

Sunday’s snowfall was the first significant one in some time. Early snow turned to a wintry mix with ice, leaving some roads snow covered. Plow trucks and salt spreaders were deployed to help keep the streets safe.

With the pandemic keeping so many at home, this was a chance to get out and enjoy a Sunday snow day.

"I think it's been since like 2016 since our last big, big snowfall. So it's nice to see it all like, snow-filled and cute," another passerby said.

Earlier, families headed to Baker Park to sled, make snow angels and have snowball fights.

"It's always a blast. I love it out here when it feels nice and cozy in our snow stuff, but we're having a great time with the fresh powder," one woman said.