Boat Along Georgetown Waterfront Does Doughnuts After Hitting Wave, Throws Man Overboard

A boat tossed its driver overboard and started doing doughnuts after hitting a wave on the Potomac River.

It happened around noon Sunday along Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown Waterfront, WTOP-FM reported.

Video of unoccupied motorboat prior to being secured at water rescue incident. The occupant was thrown from vessel when it hit a wave. Occupant was wearing personal flotation device, a cardinal rule in boating safety. Was assisted to shore by a passing boat. pic.twitter.com/88oFoyetaY — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) March 29, 2020

A passing motorist helped get the man out of the water and brought him to shore, D.C. Fire said in a post on Twitter.

The man declined further medical treatment, D.C. Fire also said on Twitter.

D.C. police eventually got control of the empty boat after it continued circling on the waves.