Boat Along Georgetown Waterfront Does Doughnuts After Hitting Wave, Throws Man Overboard

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

D.C. Fire and EMS

A boat does doughnuts on the Potomac River after hitting a wave and tossing its driver.

A boat tossed its driver overboard and started doing doughnuts after hitting a wave on the Potomac River.

It happened around noon Sunday along Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown Waterfront, WTOP-FM reported.

A passing motorist helped get the man out of the water and brought him to shore, D.C. Fire said in a post on Twitter.

The man declined further medical treatment, D.C. Fire also said on Twitter.

D.C. police eventually got control of the empty boat after it continued circling on the waves.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

