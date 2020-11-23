Board Votes to Rename T.C. Williams High School, Matthew Maury Elementary

The public school board in Alexandria, Virginia, has voted in favor of changing the names of two schools.

The Alexandria City School Board voted unanimously to change the names of T.C. Williams High School and Matthew Maury Elementary School.

T.C. Williams was named after former superintendent who supported segregation. Matthew Maury was a Naval officer who fought on the side of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Alexandria parents are pushing to change the name of T.C. Williams High School due to its namesake's segregationist ideologies. The school is best known for its 1971 integrated football team made famous by the film "Remember the Titans."

Alexandria parents and students have pushed for a name change for T.C. Williams High School. The school is best known for its 1971 integrated football team made famous by the film “Remember the Titans.”

There's no word yet on when the city will make a decision about new names.