Blues Alley Evacuated Due to Fire

Georgetown club Blues Alley sustained apparently significant damage in a fire Tuesday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS received a call for a fire in the ductwork before 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters found fire burning through the attic and roof, according to D.C. fire.

The building was evacuated, and firefighters brought the fire under control and ventilated the building.

Blues Alley’s owner told News4’s Mark Segraves the building is gone because of damage from fire and water. He said only a few people were in the building at the time.

Record-release shows by Owen Broder was scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday. Cuban trumpet legend and Dizzy Gillespie protégé Arturo Sandoval is scheduled for four nights at the club beginning Thursday.