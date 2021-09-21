Bluebird Blues Festival Returns to Prince George's County

Looking to unwind, enjoy good weather and celebrate it is the weekend?

The Bluebird Blues Festival returns this weekend celebrating 25 years of bringing blues, R&B, soul, jazz and gospel scenes to Prince George's County.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the festival at the Prince George’s Community College Largo Campus.

The festival will include performances from national and local blues performers, including an Earth, Wind, and Fire tribute band, legendary blues man Guitar Shorty, Latin blues by Bori and much more!

This event is free and open to all community members. There will be craft, food and alcohol vendors, as well as opportunities to participate in bachata or hand dancing workshops.

To ensure the safety of the community, this year’s festival will not include an indoor stage and face masks will be required to attend. Temperature checks and social distancing will be enforced. Hand washing and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the festival grounds.

NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this event. To learn more about the performances and their schedules, check out the Bluebird Blues Festival Page.