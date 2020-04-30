Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to Fly Over DC to Honor Health Care Workers, First Responders

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform a flyover above Washington, D.C., on Saturday to honor health care workers and first responders.

The Blue Angels said on Twitter Wednesday night that they were headed our way. Information will be released Friday about routes and times, they said.

“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front lines against COVID-19,” the Blue Angels said.

Baltimore and Atlanta also can expect flyovers.

The squadrons flew over Philadelphia and New York City earlier this week. Video shows health care workers applauding.