Blazing Fire at Camp Airy in Maryland

A fire that started in the dining hall of Camp Airy in Thurmont, Maryland Wednesday morning is still burning, the Frederick County Fire and Rescue said.

The authorities were alerted to the fire when two fire alarms went off in the dining hall. There are currently a 100 first responders on the scene, authorities said.

Camp Airy is an overnight summer camp for Jewish boys established one hundred years ago. The dining hall is known as the "White House."

The building was empty when the fire started and there are no injuries reported at this time.

