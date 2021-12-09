Blaze Kills Pair in Their 70s, Injures 2 Firefighters in Anne Arundel County: Officials

A man and woman, both in their 70s, were killed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, as a fire tore through a house, firefighters say.

One of the home's occupants called firefighters about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and reported the house was filled with smoke and another occupant couldn't get out, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a report.

Firefighters rushed to the single-story house on 1300 block of Thomas Road in Pasadena and found smoke coming out of the home on all sides, officials said.

The man and woman were pulled out of the home and treated by paramedics, then declared dead on the scene, officials said.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze and were treated at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. A total of 45 firefighters responded, officials said.

Photos from the scene show a bay window partially burned and debris inside.

FATAL FIRE #Pasadens | 1300 block Thomas Road | investigators on the scene of a fire that killed 2 adults in their 70s | call received 12:33 a.m | 2 FFs sustained minor injuries pic.twitter.com/kXRVBMdrw8 — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) December 9, 2021

Investigators are looking into the fire. The blaze appears to have started in the kitchen, according to the firefighters' report.

