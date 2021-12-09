fire

Blaze Kills Pair in Their 70s, Injures 2 Firefighters in Anne Arundel County: Officials

By Sophia Barnes

Anne Arundel County Fire

A man and woman, both in their 70s, were killed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, as a fire tore through a house, firefighters say.

One of the home's occupants called firefighters about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and reported the house was filled with smoke and another occupant couldn't get out, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a report.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters rushed to the single-story house on 1300 block of Thomas Road in Pasadena and found smoke coming out of the home on all sides, officials said.

The man and woman were pulled out of the home and treated by paramedics, then declared dead on the scene, officials said.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze and were treated at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. A total of 45 firefighters responded, officials said.

Photos from the scene show a bay window partially burned and debris inside.

Investigators are looking into the fire. The blaze appears to have started in the kitchen, according to the firefighters' report.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

fireAnne Arundel County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us