Blair to Request Recount in Montgomery County Executive Race

By NBC Washington Staff

David Blair said that he will request a vote recount of the Montgomery County executive race. The race between him and incumbent Marc Elrich has been too close to call.

Election officials shared Saturday that Elrich was leading Blair by 42 votes. The race's final votes are to be counted Sunday.

Under Maryland state law, the trailing candidate may request a recount within three days of the certification of the vote.

“After several weeks of counting and virtually all votes recorded, the Associated Press has declared this race too close to call," Blair said in a statement. "Given the extremely close margin, we will be requesting a full recount and are hopeful that the outcome will be in our favor."

Elrich declared himself the winner of the race Saturday night.

"I want to thank the voters. I love this county and care about our residents so very deeply," Elrich wrote.

The Maryland State Board of Elections is scheduled to certify results by Aug. 12.

