‘Black Voters Matter': First National Rally for DC Statehood Held on Mall

The group Black Voters Matter and more than 50 other organizations from across the United States held a demonstration on the National Mall on Saturday billed as the first national rally in support of D.C. statehood.

D.C. was the last stop on the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights, a nine-city, eight-day tour by Black Voters Matter.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The groups are working to build support for statehood and federal voting rights legislation.

“We deserve to create a future that reflects the values of Washingtonians,” one speaker said.

Photos: Black Voters Matter Rally Held on National Mall

Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the speakers Saturday.

“Thank you for what you are doing to defend our democracy Freedom Riders! Our voting rights have been under attack in Washington, DC for 220 years. And I promise you this: We will not quit until we achieve full democracy – we will not stop until we get #DCstatehood,” she said in a tweet later Saturday.