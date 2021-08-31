pardon

Virginia Governor Pardons 7 Black Men Executed in 1951 After Rape Case

The “Martinsville Seven” case attracted pleas for mercy from around the world

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

AP Photo/Henry Burroughs

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons Tuesday to seven Black men who were executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, in a case that attracted pleas for mercy from around the world and in recent years has been denounced as an example of racial disparity in the use of the death penalty.

The “Martinsville Seven," as the men became known, were all convicted of raping 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, a white woman who had gone to a predominantly Black neighborhood in Martinsville, Virginia, on Jan. 8, 1949, to collect money for clothes she had sold.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Four of the men were executed in Virginia's electric chair on Feb. 2, 1951. Three days later, the remaining three were also electrocuted. At the time, rape was a capital offense.

"This is about righting wrongs," Northam said in a statement. "We all deserve a criminal justice system that is fair, equal, and gets it right — no matter who you are or what you look like. I’m grateful to the advocates and families of the Martinsville Seven for their dedication and perseverance. While we can’t change the past, I hope today’s action brings them some small measure of peace."

The seven men ranged in age from 18 to 37. They were Francis DeSales Grayson, 37; Frank Hairston Jr., 18; Howard Lee Hairston, 18; James Luther Hairston, 20; Joe Henry Hampton, 19; Booker T. Millner, 19; and John Claybon Taylor, 21. 

Walter Grayson is the son of Grayson. He sobbed loudly when the pardons were announced Tuesday.

"Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Lord," he said.

Demonstrators march in front of the White House in Washington, Jan. 30, 1951, in what they said was an effort to persuade President Harry Truman to halt the execution of seven Black men sentenced to death in Virginia on charges of raping a white woman. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 to seven Black men who were executed in 1951.
AP Photo/Henry Burroughs, File
In this Jan. 30, 1951 file photo, demonstrators march in front of the White House in what they said was an effort to persuade President Harry Truman to halt the execution of seven Black men sentenced to death in Virginia on charges of raping a white woman. (Credit: AP Photo/Henry Burroughs, File)

In December, advocates and descendants of the men asked Northam to issue posthumous pardons. Their petition does not argue that the men were innocent, but says their trials were unfair and the punishment was extreme and unjust.

“The Martinsville Seven were not given adequate due process ‘simply for being black,’ they were sentenced to death for a crime that a white person would not have been executed for ‘simply for being black,’ and they were killed, by the Commonwealth, ‘simply for being black,' " the advocates wrote in their letter to Northam.

Northern Virginia Bureau Reporter Drew Wilder details the end of the death penalty in Virginia.

Seven decades after the executions, Northam met with their descendants in a state office building, where he told them he would grant the pardons. A public announcement was scheduled after the meeting.

Martinsville is located in southwest Virginia, about 12 miles from the North Carolina border. 

Virginia Mar 24

Virginia, With 2nd-Most Executions, Outlaws Death Penalty

death penalty May 5

South Carolina House Adds Firing Squad to Execution Methods

In March, Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation passed by the Democrat-controlled legislature abolishing the state's death penalty. It was a dramatic shift for Virginia, a state that had the second-highest number of executions in the U.S. The case of the Martinsville Seven was cited during the legislative debate as an example of the disproportionate use of the death penalty against people of color.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

pardonRalph NorthamPardonsMartinsville Seven
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us