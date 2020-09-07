Metropolitan Police Department

Black Lives Matter Organizer Criticizes DC Police Tactics in Shooting of Deon Kay

By Mark Segraves and NBC Washington Staff

april goggins black lives matter
NBC Washington

The police killing of 18-year-old Deon Kay in Southeast D.C. last week continues to draw criticism from civil rights groups. An organizer with Black Lives Matter DC said Monday that the Metropolitan Police Department tactic of having officers jump out of cars and chase people leads to deadly shootings. 

“This is the systematic way that MPD operates and polices black bodies,” organizer April Goggans said. “They see him, they jump out, they barely stop the car and run after him.” 

The ACLU and the Stop Police Terror Project DC also condemned the tactic. 

Kay was shot and killed by an officer the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 2, seven seconds after the officer ran out of a car, his body camera footage shows. The 18-year-old appears to have had a gun in his hand as the officer confronted him. 

Mayor Muriel Bowser released body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Deon Kay Thursday as required by new police reform laws. News4's Mark Segraves has the story.

Chief of Police Peter Newsham said the officer was faced with a split-second decision once he saw Kay's gun. 

The person an officer is confronting also has to make a split-second decision, Goggans said. Kay threw his gun during the encounter with the officer, police say. 

Newsham defended officers’ actions, saying they were trying to get guns off streets. 

Deon Kay Sep 2

DC Officer Shoots, Kills 18-Year-Old in Southeast DC

Washington DC Sep 6

Demonstrators Protest Fatal Police Shooting of Teen Outside DC Police Station

Goggans and others called on Mayor Muriel Bowser to fire Newsham. One protest last week ended outside the mayor’s home. 

When Bowser was asked what she would say to protesters, she replied flatly. 

“I don’t say anything to them,” she replied. 

News4's Derrick Ward reports some are worried about finger pointing instead of real solutions after a fatal police shooting in Southeast D.C.

“That is the real Muriel Bowser,” Goggans said Monday. “She hasn’t ever cared.” 

The mayor’s office declined to comment on Monday. The shooting remains under investigation. 

