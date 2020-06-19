Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter Banner Stolen in Virginia, Church Says

Rainbow flag supporting the LGBTQ community has also been stolen three times

A church in Virginia says a Black Lives Matter banner that hung outside was stolen Thursday night.

The banner was hung at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Reston last week during a vigil to remember those killed by police brutality.

The Rev. Dr. Debra Haffner said the church will not be deterred from supporting Black lives and has already ordered a new banner.

“We hung a Black Lives Matter banner in front of our church property at this moment in time to demonstrate our support of those who are protesting the murders of black people by police and as a visible symbol of our commitment to ending racism and white supremacy,” Haffner said in a press release.

Its rainbow flag supporting the LGBTQ community has also been stolen three times.

