Black bear spotted wandering through backyards and porches in Bethesda

It was the second bear sighting in Maryland within a week

By Dominique Moody

While some were catching some z’s on Saturday morning, a black bear decided to explore a little too close for comfort in a Bethesda neighborhood.

“I yelled, ‘It’s a bear!” said resident Natasha Elisa.

Those were the first words that came to mind for Elisa while she was sipping her morning coffee.

While she’s encountered deer, it's not everyday she’s come within a couple feet of a black bear.

“I have been here for a little over 20 years, all around the DMV, never seen a bear, so bear was not on the bingo card for this morning,” she said.

Pictures and videos show the furry guy’s journey through backyards and porches.

It marks the second bear sighting in Maryland this week. On Memorial Day, folks in Langley Park stopped, looked up and saw a bear chilling — and at times napping — in a tree. It brought cookouts, kickbacks and holiday plans to a halt.

Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources said that bear was tranquilized and relocated to a wildlife management area.

While the thrill of the sightings capture the attention of many, some said they’re happy to watch from a distance.

“I’m not too worried,” Elisa said. “It was a cool thing to happen. Made for an exciting Saturday.”

Montgomery CountyBethesdaAnimals and Wildlife
