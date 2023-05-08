Black Bear Captured in Rockville, Moved to New Home

A black bear was captured Monday by authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Rockville City Police Department and Maryland Department of National Resources (DNR) announced the bear was in custody at about 9 a.m. The exact location was not immediately released.

“This morning RCPD and DNR safely and successfully trapped and relocated the Rockville bear to a new home outside the City and County,” @RockvilleCityPD tweeted.

This morning RCPD and DNR safely and successfully trapped and relocated the Rockville bear to a new home outside the City and County. We wish we the bear the best in his new journey. pic.twitter.com/1Ap3SoxQos — Rockville City Police Department (@RockvilleCityPD) May 8, 2023

The bear was transported in a green bear trap on the back of a pick-up truck. “Danger” was written on the side of the trap.

The Rockville City police warned residents Friday to be on alert for bears in the area after one was spotted near King Farm and College Parkway.

“Stay alert, calm, do not approach or attempt to capture the bear,” @RockvilleCityPD tweeted.

Bear sightings were reported across Montgomery Co. in April, including backyards and alleys located in Bethesda, Kensington and Chevy Chase.