Brutal Cold to Extend Through First Week of New Year

This cold isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Expect temperatures below freezing through the first week of the new year, Storm Team4 says. With the wind chill, it will feel near 0 degrees.

Friday is looking like it will be our coldest day in the near future. Expect wind chills near 0 degrees.

Snow is expected to start falling Wednesday night in areas south and east of D.C. Storm Team4 says the snow could start around 10 p.m. and last overnight.

But don't worry -- it should clear before Thursday's morning rush hour.

Most models are giving Annapolis, Maryland, 1 to 2 inches of snow, with higher amounts falling east of that area.

Thursday will be dry after the storm passes, but blustery conditions will return.

The freezing temperatures are causing water main breaks, including in Alexandria, Hyattsville and Oxon Hill. WSSC in Maryland has dealt with more than 60 water main breaks since Friday.

In Southeast D.C., a pipe burst at Kramer Middle School, flooding the basement before students are set to return to classes on Wednesday.

In Baltimore, a water main break coated roads and cars in ice.

Water main break freezes streets in Upper Fells Point https://t.co/3M1nKFa8Er pic.twitter.com/JuqrqyAe1l — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) January 2, 2018

When it's this cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the National Weather Service warned.

The cold can be deadly. D.C. is giving access to overnight warming sites, emergency shelters and transportation to warmth and safety. To request transportation to shelter for anyone in D.C. who is experiencing homelessness, contact the toll-free Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093, or call 311.

Here's what we're looking at for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be sunny, but temperatures will only make it to the upper 20s.

Wednesday also will be frigid, with a high of 36 (just above freezing!) and low of 18.

Then, there's a chance of snow early Thursday, and a high of 27 and low of 24.

Friday and Saturday still will be chilly, with lows in the single digits. Then, on Sunday, Storm Team4 is expecting a high of 31 and low of 9.

Dangerously cold temperatures blamed for at least nine deaths have wreaked havoc across a wide swath of the U.S., freezing a water tower in Iowa, halting ferry service in New York and leading officials to open warming centers even in the Deep South.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories and freeze warnings Tuesday covering a vast area from South Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England.

Police in St. Louis said a homeless man found dead inside a trash bin Monday evening apparently froze to death as the temperature dropped to negative 6 degrees. Sheriff's officials in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, said a 27-year-old woman whose body was found Monday evening on the shore of Lake Winnebago likely died of exposure.

Here are 20 ways to stay warm and safe amid this bone-chilling weather.

Check weather alerts in your area

Get the latest weather from NBCWashington.com:

Download our free weather apps for iPad and iPhone. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.