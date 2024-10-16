Bird migration is peaking in DC – but light pollution puts them at risk. Here's how to help

Large numbers of birds are expected to fly over the D.C. area for their fall migration this week, and they are at risk from light pollution. But you can help by simply flipping some switches.

Bird migration is expected to peak through Thursday, meaning tens of thousands of birds will travel through the skies above D.C., according to BirdCast, a website that tracks migration. For example, the website counted 6,100 birds in the skies about midnight Wednesday.

High migration traffic is likely between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Birds migrate when most people are winding down– and turning on lights. But light from homes, power lines, wind turbines, communication towers and buildings pose a threat to these masses.

Birds are attracted to light, and it can distract them. Sometimes, confused birds fly into buildings at high speed.

Bird deaths are extremely common during migration seasons. Each year, an estimated 365 million to 998 million birds die in building collisions due to light pollution.

You can take precautions to help ensure these birds get to their warmer winter destination.

Tips on reducing light pollution during bird migration season

Here are some tips on how you can help migrating birds:

Be sure to turn off unnecessary lights at night

Use warm-toned bulbs

Put decals on your windows so they're easy for birds to see, according to the National Audubon Society

Write your office or apartment building manager and encourage them to turn out excess lights at night

Search local migration tools to see exactly when birds are expected above your area.

If you find an injured bird, contact a local rescue organization. Animal Help Now maintains a list of organizations.

If you find a bird that died from a window strike, report it, D.C. nonprofit City Wildlife says. Email a picture to lodc@citywildlife.org if you find a bird in D.C. If you find a bird elsewhere, you can report it to the Bird Window Strike Project.

Approximately 15 million birds have migrated this season since August, and many more are expected. Fill up your bird feeders if you'd like to experience this migration event first-hand.

The nocturnal migrants that tend to populate D.C. include the dark-eyed junko, the ruby-crowned kinglet and the golden-crowned kinglet.