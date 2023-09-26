Bill would require gun sellers in Montgomery County to provide info about suicide prevention

The Montgomery County Council president introduced legislation Tuesday that would make sure people who buy guns get information about suicide prevention.

The SAFE Act is meant to prevent suicides and gun violence by getting people in distress the help they need.

If it passes, people buying a gun or ammunition at one of the 77 gun stores in the county would receive literature from the county health department about suicide prevention, firearm safety and conflict resolution.

“We have had enough of thoughts and prayers,” Council President Evan Glass said. “We need to act.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42% of suicides in Maryland are committed with a firearm.

“This proposed ordinance treats gun-related suicide deaths for what they are: a public health crisis,” said Joanna Pearl of Moms Demand Action.

Montgomery County Sheriff Max Uy supports the SAFE Act, noting the dangers his deputies face when serving emergency evaluation petitions and domestic violence protective orders.

“In many of these highly emotional crisis situations, the presence of a firearm can lead to tragedy,” he said.

Similar legislation that passed in Anne Arundel County survived a legal challenge by the group Maryland Shall Issue.

Its president told News4, “If enacted, the Montgomery County proposed ordinance will be challenged in court, and when the county loses, as it will, it will be on the hook for substantial attorneys' fees and costs.”

County leaders said they’re prepared to defend the SAFE Act.

“If brought to court, it will be upheld here as well, because here in Montgomery County, we are prepared to take all legal action to keep our residents safe from gun violence,” Glass said.

If the SAFE Act passes in Montgomery County, gun shops could be fined for not displaying or handing out the information.

An appeal in Anne Arundel County’s gun law challenge will be heard in December.