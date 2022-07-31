Bill Russell, Celtics Legend and 11-Time NBA Champion, Dies at Age 88

By Darren Hartwell

Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell passes away at age 88 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The most successful athlete in American sports history has passed away.

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died "peacefully" Sunday at age 88, according to a statement shared on his official Twitter account.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Russell is widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and his 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Celtics are tied with the Montreal Canadiens' Henri Richard for the most titles of any player in a North American professional team spot.

In addition to his 11 titles, 12 All-Star appearances and five NBA MVP awards, Russell also won two championships as a player/coach in 1968 and 1969 and won a pair of NCAA titles with the San Francisco Dons in 1955 and 1956.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

gun violence 3 hours ago

Car Wanted in Southeast DC Shooting

Alexandria 3 hours ago

Sidewalk Dining on Alexandria's King Street Ending This Fall

Russell is survived by his wife, Jeannine, who was by his side Sunday.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us