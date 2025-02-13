Bill proposed in DC would make it easier to evict some tenants

Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled legislation Wednesday that if approved by the D.C. Council will make it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind in rent or are charged with violent crimes.

The legislation also would reduce some tenants’ rights when their apartment buildings are being sold.

Bowser warned of an impending affordable housing crisis if action isn’t taken.

“We are at risk of losing affordable units because too many people aren’t paying their rent,” she said. “The financial strain on housing providers threatens property maintenance, security and sustainability. In fact, D.C. has become a national outlier with economic vacancy.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The mayor said as much as 20% of tenants are behind in their rent citywide.