Retail

(HOLD) Big Lots is closing hundreds of stores nationwide. Here's where in MD and VA

The discount retailer is set to close multiple stores in Maryland and Virginia

Big Lots store
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Discount store giant Big Lots has announced plans to close up to 315 stores nationwide as financial issues put pressure on the embattled retailer's future.

According to a July 31 filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, the discount retailer said it could close as many as 315 stores as part of an update to its loan terms. That is up from the 150 store closings the company originally announced two months earlier.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer had previously reported a 10% drop in sales in its first quarter ending June. The store currently operates around 1,389 stores nationwide.

Retail Jul 10

Target will stop accepting personal checks next week. Are the payment method's days numbered?

news May 20

How Macy's, Kohl's and Nordstrom are chasing Millennial, Gen Z shoppers

Economy Feb 27

Macy's plans to close 150 locations

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Here's a list of the stores officially closing in our area:

Maryland

  • Bowie
  • Glen Burnie North
  • Laurel, Lexington Park
  • Reisterstown

Virginia

  • Charlottesville
  • Lynchburg: Wards Road
  • Norfolk: East Virginia Beach Boulevard
  • North Chesterfield: Richmond
  • Virginia Beach: General Booth Boulevard
  • Woodbridge
  • Fredericksburg: Warrenton Road
  • Manassas

This article tagged under:

Retail
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us