Inauguration Day in DC: Biden, Harris to Be Sworn In Amid Massive Security Presence

What to Know President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be sworn into office Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol.

Due to the pandemic and security threats, celebrations are scaled down this year.

President Trump has announced plans to leave the capital before Inauguration Day ceremonies.

The stage is set for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect to be sworn in Wednesday in scaled-down celebrations that are evidently different to Washington, D.C., residents who have welcomed multiple administrations to the city on Inauguration Day.

The 59th Inauguration Ceremonies will uphold many traditions, even as it’s challenged by a pandemic, security threats and outgoing President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to accept election results affirmed by courts and Republican officials nationwide.

Good morning from the Capitol on this most historic day when we will hear for the first time the words “Madame Vice President” and see our 46th President sworn in. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/WrLMZR0D2z — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 20, 2021

The eyes of the world will be on D.C. as Biden and Harris take the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol amid a massive security effort. The forecast is looking sunny, cold and windy, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Security is at an “unprecedented” level, with more than 25,000 National Guard assisting local and federal agents, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said amid FBI warnings that armed groups could try to protest.

Around the Capitol, there is a strong military presence with military vehicles, checkpoint security and law enforcement on virtually every street.

Trump plans to leave the White House for Florida on Wednesday morning, snubbing a ritual that has marked the peaceful transition of power between most commanders-in-chief. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to participate prominently instead.

Biden and Harris have a full calendar with events crisscrossing the capital area, starting with a private 9 a.m. mass at the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle with top congressional leaders from both parties.

From there, it's off to the Capitol for the inauguration where Biden and Harris will be sworn in.

Biden will be the oldest president-elect to take the oath of office.

Harris will be sworn in with the first official use of the term Madame Vice President. She will immediately achieve multiple historic firsts, becoming the first woman, first Black and first Asian vice president.

This year, there's no speculation about crowd sizes: The National Mall is largely closed to the public, secured by fencing and checkpoints with police officers. Members of Congress are limited to one guest.

Events may mostly be going virtual, but there's still a lot going on in Washington. News4's Cory Smith explains what's happening and how you can watch from home.

Instead, nearly 200,000 flags across the National Mall will represent the American people.

Following Biden's inaugural address, he, Harris and their spouses will travel to Arlington, Virginia, to join past presidents in laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Finally, the new administration will return to D.C. for a smaller scale inauguration parade ending at the White House. By 5 p.m., the Bidens are set to have moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Biden and Harris’ historic tenure won’t be greeted with massive crowds of well-wishers flooding the streets, either. Considering the pandemic and lingering threats following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, officials asked residents and visitors alike to stay away from downtown D.C.

Bridges, roads and trains leading to the federal zone have been closed or canceled. Here's a full list of closures.

No protests or demonstrations have been permitted within the secure inaugural perimeter, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

NBC4's Shawn Yancy spoke to Kamala Harris' Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority line sisters; they discuss attending Howard University in the 1980s, being initiated into sisterhood together and their line sister's new historic role.

Still, traditions will endure.

Biden will be the 46th president to take the oath of office then address the nation, a ritual dating back to George Washington’s inauguration.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath, as chief justices have done since John Adams’ inauguration in 1797.

Jill Biden will hold the giant Bible her husband uses to swear in — the book is also a 127-year-old family heirloom.

Howard University’s Showtime Band will participate in an inaugural parade, including playing a special cadence to honor Harris, an alumna of the historically Black college.

A virtual parade will give anyone the opportunity to see locals including “The Skate Kid” Kaitlyn Saunders and Virginia organization Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS.