Biden Administration Calls on Black-Owned Barbershops, Salons for Vaccine Outreach

The Biden Administration said it plans to call on Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons for an initiative called “Shots at the Shop,” an effort to provide education about COVID-19 vaccines and even pop-up clinics.

Thomas Stewart, owner of Studio 54 Grooming Room in Glendale, Maryland, said he’d be honored to help.

Stewart believes, and said in a previous interview with News4, that the trusting relationship between barbers and their clients can be a potent force in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

“Barbers are highly respected and can be an influence especially with our youth, our teenagers and our young adults that might be reluctant about getting the vaccination,” Stewart said.

The Administration’s National Month of Vaccine Action includes plans to provide free child care so parents and caregivers can get their vaccines.

Major child care companies, including KinderCare, are taking part.

"They'll be able to drop off their children to us," Jorden Glaze, of KinderCare, said. "We'll have great activities and curriculum things for them to do while they're away, and then they'll come pick them up at the end of the day."

Major pharmacy chains are also being asked to take part with extended hours for their vaccine clinics on Friday evenings through June.