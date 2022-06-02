Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Bethesda Was Studying Journalism at UMD

The 18-year-old cyclist struck and killed on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda Wednesday afternoon was a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland where he was majoring in journalism.

Enzo Alvarenga was hit by a cargo van when the bike he was riding suddenly veered off the sidewalk and into the roadway near Cheshire Drive after 4 p.m., Montgomery County police said. He was riding southbound on the northbound side of Old Georgetown Road – trying to make it through shrubbery – when he went into the roadway.

Alvarenga was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are looking into the possibility Alvarenga may have lost his balance before he was hit.

Police said the driver of the van remained at the scene. No charges have been filed so far.

Alvarenga’s twitter account is filled with photos of him in front of or behind the camera.

Alvarenga’s biography says he was focusing on sports broadcasting and journalism at Maryland and was looking for a summer internship.

His father, who works at the university, declined to comment.

Overnight, someone left flowers near where the teen was killed.