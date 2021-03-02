Virginia legislature

Bicycle Safety Bill Wins Approval From Virginia Lawmakers

Lawmakers removed a provision that would have allowed bicyclists to roll through stop signs

By Associated Press

Legislation aimed at improving bicycle safety will require Virginia motorists to change lanes when passing bicyclists if the travel lane is not wide enough to pass at least three feet to the left.

The bill sponsored by Del. Chris Hurst originally included a provision that would have allowed bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs. That provision was removed after some senators objected. The legislation that won final approval last week directs the state police to convene a work group to study the issue and make recommendations.

The bill also removed a limitation on riding bicycles side by side. Bicyclists will now be allowed to ride two abreast in a lane.

The legislation also applies to mopeds, electric personal assistive mobility devices, motorized skateboards or scooters, and animal-drawn vehicles.

The bill has been sent to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature.

