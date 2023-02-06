Pre-Sale Begins for Beyonce's ‘Renaissance' Tour: What DC Fans Need to Know

Ticketmaster is releasing its first batch of tickets for Beyonce’s highly anticipated world tour on Monday, including the two shows in D.C.

The tour is scheduled to stop at FedEx Field on August 5th and 6th. A small number of the D.C. show tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. Monday.

Only people who registered as “verified fans” through Beyonce's official fan club will be able to buy tickets on Monday. Ticketmaster emailed some of those users on Sunday evening with a unique access code to the pre-sale.

Those who did not receive a code were placed on the waitlist, according to Ticketmaster. They will only receive access to the sale if tickets are still available.

Ticketmaster will also be under scrutiny during the sale. Beyonce’s "Renaissance" tour will be the company’s most high-profile test since the botched roll-out of Taylor swift's "Eras" tour in November.

The controversy resulted in several lawsuits from Swift fans, who claimed the company fixed prices and violated antitrust laws.

Those concerns led to a Senate hearing last month to investigate a “lack of competition” in the ticketing industry.

Activists gathered in D.C. during a congressional hearting after Ticketmaster's botched presale of Taylor Swift tickets. News4's Juliana Valencia reports.

Ticketmaster has blamed the system-wide crash on "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems" and insufficient inventory.

Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee warned that it is watching how Ticketmaster will handle this latest roll-out.

Ticketmaster warned that demand for Beyonce's tour had surpassed the ticket supply by 800 percent.