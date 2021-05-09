Bethesda Restaurant Reunites Vaccinated Moms with Loved Ones on Mother's Day

A local restaurant owner knew many mothers hadn’t seen their children in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he flew several vaccinated moms to the D.C. area for some heartwarming reunions on this Mother’s Day weekend.

Laura Cator from Los Angeles is a healthcare worker in a COVID-19 wing who hadn’t seen her son, Corey, in over a year. That all changed Sunday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The restaurant Medium Rare flew Laura and her family to the DMV to be with Corey and to show appreciation for all that she’s done.

“You’re the best Corey, this will be definitely something to remember,” Cator said to her son once they were together at the table. “Couldn’t be more happy.”

The restaurant also brought together Gayle and her biological mom, Beverly, for the very first time. They found each other through a DNA site.

“To Beverly,” Gayle said in a toast, “her first Mother’s Day.”

Two moms who are best friends and hadn’t seen each other in a year were also reunited thanks to Medium Rare.

“I wanted everyone to celebrate that hug today,” owner Mark Bucher said. “We can do it, we’re getting back to normal. This is an extra special Mother's Day.”

Throughout the pandemic, Bucher has also committed himself to giving free food to those in need.

This time last year, he brought meals to elderly mothers who were stuck at home alone.

“We found a cause, and that was feeding others,” Bucher said. “And it just took on a whole different meaning for us.”