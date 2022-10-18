Bethesda

Bethesda Native Known for ‘Rock Billy Boogie' Dead at 75

The "Rock Billy Boogie" singer toured the world singing punk rock and rockabilly music

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

Bethesda native Robert Gordon, a famed punk rock and rockabilly musician, has died at 75.

Gordon started his career at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School when starring in “West Side Story.”

He toured the world with his big baritone voice and striking stage presence. He recorded with guitar legends Link Wray, Danny Gatton and Chris Spedding.

During his career, he was often compared to Elvis Presley. He was once signed to RCA Records, the same as Elvis.

On Spotify, his top songs are “Rock Billy Boogie” with three million streams and “It’s Only Make Believe” with more than one million streams. They are both from his 1979 album “Rock Billy Boogie.”

Gordon had been battling leukemia.

