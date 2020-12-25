Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad Sings Happy Birthday to Dr. Fauci

The man dubbed “America’s doctor” turned 80 this Christmas Eve, so the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad took a break from fighting fires to sing him happy birthday as he left work Wednesday night.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was leaving the National Institute of Health campus when he was greeted by crews from the B-CC Rescue Squad along with the National Institutes of Health Fire Department.

The first responders sang happy birthday through masks and held decorated signs while Fauci waved from across the street and then posed for a picture.

“Thank you to all of our neighbors at National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) for your support of the Rescue Squad and for everything you're doing to fight #COVID19,” the B-CC Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.

Some emergency responders yelled, "Thank you!" and bowed to Fauci as he came closer.

It was a special birthday wish for the man who has been a steady presence during the pandemic, but not the only one. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also declared Dec. 24, 2020 “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in the nation’s capital.