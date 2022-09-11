Best NFL stadium entrances, outfits from Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With Week 1 of the 2022 regular season underway, teams have begun stepping onto the field to start their 17-game journey to the coveted Super Bowl championship.

But before the world's best football athletes kick off their respective games, they have to enter the stadiums dressed to impress. And they did just that.

Here's a look at some of the best pregame entrance outfits for Week 1 of this year's regular season:

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow is known to don some very eclectic looks. However, this week, the Bengals signal-caller decided to dress down in a pair of jeans matched with a T-shirt.

Jalen Hurts & DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles





Hurts and Smith decided to be more formal as the duo showed up to their first away game in Detroit as the Eagles take on the Lions in Ford Field. Hurts wore a matching burgundy outfit and Smith went all out in a gray-checkered suit.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris made the right choice, as the Steelers' running back decided to wear a black yellow suit to match his team's colors.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns

https://twitter.com/NFLAfrica?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLAfrica during his trip to Ghana this past offseason ð¯ð¬ð­ pic.twitter.com/ulg5mDNuCW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns)

Browns linebacker Owusu-Koramoah arrived in fine style to Cleveland’s first game of the season against the Carolina Panthers. While also paying homage to his Ghanaian descent with a custom made outfit that he received on a trip to Ghana this past offseason.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

While Rodgers made quite an entrance in the preseason, the 18-year veteran showed up to Green Bay’s first season of the game in a pretty calm fit. Just a pair of jeans, a black shirt and a very focused look.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

It’s showtime, and Jones was sure to make his entrance filled with star power. The Packers’ star running back arrived in his patented sombrero, this time in Packers green.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' star quarterback arrived at the team’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals in a sharp green suit complete with a matching green tie.