Health and Fitness Expo

Best Moments of the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health and Fitness Expo

We had a blast at the Expo. Here are some of our favorite moments

Tommy McFly and Doreen Gentzler
NBC Washington
Alban Zamora at Health and Fitness Expo

This article tagged under:

Health and Fitness ExpoHealthfitness expotelemundo 44
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us