‘Best Father, Son, Brother and Friend': Officer Billy Evans' Family Issues Statement

The family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed in an attack outside the Capitol on Friday spoke publicly Tuesday about their loss.

Officer William “Billy” Evans’ family issued a heartbreaking public statement about who Evans was.

“Billy was the best father, son, brother and friend anyone could ever hope for. His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled,” they said.

Evans’ two young children were the most important people in his life, his family said. They played board games, built with Legos and had lightsaber duels. They recently finished the “Harry Potter” series together.

“Their dad was their hero long before the tragic events of last week,” the family said.

Evans made friends easily and was proud to be a Capitol police officer. His relationships with his colleagues were one of the best parts of his job.

Evans will lie in honor Friday in the Capitol rotunda, inside the building he worked to protect for 18 years.

A ceremonial arrival is set for 10:30 a.m., followed by a congressional tribute, then a viewing for Capitol Police and members of Congress. Because of COVID-19, only invited guests will be allowed to attend.

Evans was killed in the line of duty after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol, authorities said.

The other officer hurt in the attack was released from the hospital.

The suspect was killed at the scene.