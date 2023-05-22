Maryland

Maryland State Trooper Taken to Hospital After Parked Cruiser Struck on Beltway

A car crashed into a Maryland state trooper's cruiser shortly before 5 a.m.

The Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway was briefly closed at University Boulevard early Monday after a car crashed into a Maryland state trooper's cruiser.

The officer's cruiser was parked in a construction zone at the time of the crash, which happened shortly before 5 a.m. The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Traffic was getting by on the shoulder while the main lanes were closed, but they have since reopened.

The driver who struck the officer was also taken to a hospital; that person's injuries are unknown.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCapital Beltway (I-495)
