Beltway Was Partially Shut Down in Montgomery County After Fire Truck Crash

The Capital Beltway was partially shut down in Montgomery County on Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a fire truck whose crew was responding to a previous crash, officials say. The highway later reopened.

All lanes of the Outer Loop of the Beltway (Interstate 495) were closed between Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue for nearly an hour, Maryland State Police said.

A fire crew was responding to a minor crash after 8 a.m. when another driver crashed into the fire truck, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service's chief spokesman, Pete Piringer, said.

The driver of the striking car was trapped and pulled out by first responders. No one on the fire engine was hurt, Piringer said. Three other people, including the person in the first crash, were not taken to hospitals.

ATTENTION MOTORISTS: It's likely drivers will encounter EMERGENCY VEHICLES in your travels..SLOW DOWN & MOVE OVER approaching Emergency Fire/Rescue/EMS /PD/Tow Vehicles @mcfrs *Hear Us, *See Us, *Clear for Us! SEE: https://t.co/oGN9zgUcxq Give Full Attention SLOW DOWN & BE SAFE pic.twitter.com/CiNkXNa0nf — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 2, 2022

Earlier Sunday, the fire department asked drivers to slow down and move over to protect emergency crews.

