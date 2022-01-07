Pamela Crockett

Beloved Track Coach's Home Destroyed by New Year's Day Fire

By Shomari Stone

A beloved track and field coach in D.C., Maryland and Virginia is living in a hotel after fire destroyed her home on New Year’s Day.

Pamela “Coach Pam” Crockett’s electric stove caught on fire in her Anne Arundel County home.

She and her two sons tried to put out the flames, but the fire was too intense. They ran outside to safety.

Crockett lost almost everything she owns.

“I’m overwhelmed, I think, is the word that comes most to me,” she said. “I have had intense sadness, but I also, you know, try to remain positive and optimistic.”

Crockett trains and helps local high school student-athletes get scholarships to college.

Her friends set up a GoFundMe to help her.

