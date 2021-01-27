Beloved Hispanic Liaison for Montgomery County Police Department Dies of COVID-19 Compilations

A woman who served for decades as the Hispanic Liaison for the Montgomery County Department of Police died after suffering complications from COVID-19, the county announced Wednesday.

Those who knew Blanca Kling -- “Blanquita,” as those closest to her called her -- remember her not only for her goodwill, but also for the charisma and warmth that she always shared with others.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Blanquita for decades fought, worked, helped the community, not only for people who worked in Montgomery County, but also all immigrants and families with dreams and aspirations," Gilberto Zelaya, the vice president of the Montgomery Board of Elections, said.

Kling was known for using her voice in her position within the police department to promote change in the lives of crime victims. In addition to informing the community, she also devoted much of her time to serving and giving back, impacting countless people with her understanding, love and compassion.

“She knew how to create ties between the community and the police. She had been serving the community through county government for more than 40 years. She truly represents all that is valuable, all that is beautiful in our community,” Nancy Navarro, a county councilwoman, said.

Kling died from pneumonia after battling COVID-19 for the past few weeks. It was her children, Jason and Lizzie, who held her hand the whole way.

Today, we honor the life of Blanca Kling, a dedicated public servant, mentor, leader, mother, wife, and grandmother, whose selfless ways impacted us all for the better. pic.twitter.com/msKd4gUPdZ — Gabe Albornoz (@albornoz_gabe) January 27, 2021

To many, Kling was more than a public figure. She became a friend, sister and at times confidant and adviser to those closest to her.

No matter what position Kling held in Montgomery County, her impact could be felt.

“[She was] a prominent member of this community. And when the explosion occurred a few years ago at the Flower Branch apartment complex, people remember her for her tireless devotion to making sure we served this community well. She has done a lot for our county,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said.

She had been serving the community through county government for more than 40 years. She truly represents all that is valuable, all that is beautiful in our community. County Councilwoman Nancy Navarro

Those who remember Kling want to return the love she gave to them with deep gratitude.

"May God have you in his glory. I love you very much and thank you for your lessons, thank you for all your kindness that you’ve shown me,” one woman who knew Kling, Ines Peredo Cespedes, said. “And I know you’ve always told me to pray and have faith and knock on doors. You left a big hole in my heart but I know we’ll meet again.”