Being a voice: How one Venezuela native became a trailblazer at the White House

Walking the White House grounds still feels like a dream for Luisana Pérez Fernández. She’s cognizant of how far she’s come, of the others who have paved the way for her and of the many people she hopes to help.

"We are working to make sure that every community feels represented and feels that we're talking to them in their voice," Pérez Fernández said.

The Venezuela native worked with immigrant advocacy groups in Miami when she came to the U.S. 13 years ago. She made connections with local politicians and started to land roles in the political communication industry.

She got involved with the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020, which laid the groundwork for her to be the director of Hispanic media in the White House in 2022.

Pérez Fernández now serves as the senior director of coalitions media for the White House.

“It's a dream,” Pérez Fernández said. “It's something that I take with a lot of responsibility. It's an honor, but it's also something that I do with so much passion."

Pérez Fernández has had many pinch-me moments in her life, but none tops a congratulatory post on becoming a citizen — from none other than President Joe Biden.

“I was in shock,” she said. “When it happened, I didn't know it was going to happen. It was a surprise and I think I started crying, so having that welcoming to the U.S. it was just a moment of honor, of gratitude."

Pérez Fernández said she understands Latinos consist of diverse viewpoints and backgrounds. She works hard to build relationships with Spanish media outlets.

“We are a force here in the U.S.; we see how our community keeps growing and growing,” she said. “What are the things as a Latina that I can bring? What are the things as a Latina that I can represent and open more doors for others?”

