Before He Starts Fresh With Capitals, Darcy Kuemper Has His Day With Stanley Cup

New Caps goalie Darcy Kuemper has his day with Stanley Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper might have left his former team, but a champion is a champion and he still got his day with the Stanley Cup on Friday after helping the Colorado Avalanche to a title this past June.

Kuemper, who signed a five-year, $26.5 million deal with Washington shortly after celebrating winning the Cup with his former Avs teammates, had a busy day in his hometown of Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, Canada. It began with pictures with his wife, Sydney, and their dog, Rogie.

He brought the Cup to his dad Brent’s former workplace, the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters, and spent two hours there with hundreds of people, shaking hands, placing babies in the Cup, signing autographs.

That came after a visit to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital to brighten the days of the patients and their families. He finished the memorable experience at home for a celebration with family and friends.

Kuemper won’t be back with his old team but there is plenty of championship experience in his new locker room. He’s starting fresh with the Capitals at age 32, joining eight Washington players who are left from the 2018 Stanley Cup team (Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Lars Eller, Tom Wilson and Dmitry Orlov).

And three more Washington player have won the trophy with other teams (Carl Hagelin and Conor Sheary, twice, with Pittsburgh, Trevor van Riemsdyk with Chicago) for 12 in all.