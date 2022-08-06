Before He Starts Fresh With Capitals, Darcy Kuemper Has His Day With Stanley Cup

By Brian McNally

New Caps goalie Darcy Kuemper has his day with Stanley Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper might have left his former team, but a champion is a champion and he still got his day with the Stanley Cup on Friday after helping the Colorado Avalanche to a title this past June. 

Kuemper, who signed a five-year, $26.5 million deal with Washington shortly after celebrating winning the Cup with his former Avs teammates, had a busy day in his hometown of Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, Canada. It began with pictures with his wife, Sydney, and their dog, Rogie. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He brought the Cup to his dad Brent’s former workplace, the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters, and spent two hours there with hundreds of people, shaking hands, placing babies in the Cup, signing autographs.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

BACK TO SCHOOL 4 hours ago

Parents Prepare Children to Get Back to School With Supplies, Vaccines

Crime and Courts 7 hours ago

Man Arrested in 2005 DC Sexual Assault of Girl

That came after a visit to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital to brighten the days of the patients and their families. He finished the memorable experience at home for a celebration with family and friends.

Kuemper won’t be back with his old team but there is plenty of championship experience in his new locker room. He’s starting fresh with the Capitals at age 32, joining eight Washington players who are left from the 2018 Stanley Cup team (Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Lars Eller, Tom Wilson and Dmitry Orlov).

https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup @Avalanche @NHL @HockeyHallFame @Capitals pic.twitter.com/dzzBdMtjAk

— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) <a href="https://twitter.com/keeperofthecup/status/1555987322939666432

And three more Washington player have won the trophy with other teams (Carl Hagelin and Conor Sheary, twice, with Pittsburgh, Trevor van Riemsdyk with Chicago) for 12 in all. 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us