Barricade Suspect Escapes Burning Home in Northeast



D.C. police are looking for a suspect wanted in a barricade situation that turned into a house fire in Northeast D.C. on Friday.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryant Street at about 5:40 p.m., a D.C. Police spokesperson said.

Officers said they believed there was an armed suspect inside the two-story row home and declared a barricade situation. Shortly after, a fire broke out at the home.

The suspect was gone once authorities got the fire under control and entered the home, according to police.

The fire left eleven people, including four children without a home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.